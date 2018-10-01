Alberta Culture Days weekend offered a variety of arts events locally

Reading Time: 2 minutes

– Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville’s contribution to Albert Culture Days included a few events at a few different venues on Friday and Saturday.

Above – Laetitia Lynds reads a children’s book at the event.

The Morinville Community Library held a 24-hour read-a-thon which kept people reading around the clock from 4 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday. A number of authors and readers were signed up to do blocks of reading time.

Dance Connection held a free dance lesson for children as part of Alberta Culture Days at the cultural centre on Saturday.

The Morinville Art Club’s On Beat art event at the cultural centre allowed adults and children to paint whatever they liked free of charge on the theme On Beat.

3-year-old Brooklyn Ricard was one of those who participated in both the art and dance events.

The Morinville Museum also participated in the weekend activities during their normal noon to 5 p.m. hours.