Alberta proclaims Day of Older Persons

Reading Time: 1 minute

Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman raises a flag as the province celebrates the first-ever Day of Older Persons in Alberta. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Coinciding with International Day of Older Persons, created by the United Nations in 1990,

the Government of Alberta has proclaimed Oct. 1 as the Day of Older Persons in Alberta.

The government says the proclaimed day recognizes “the important contributions seniors make to the cultural and social fabric of Alberta.” International Day of Older Persons was formally recognized in Alberta through a ministerial declaration in 2017. This year marks the first year of its official celebration.

“Seniors built this province and our government is dedicated to supporting them,” said Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, in a release Monday. “I am so honoured to proclaim this day to celebrate Alberta seniors and recognize their contributions to our communities.”

The province was not alone in recognizing the contributions of seniors. Prime Minister Trudeau also released a statement Monday morning.

Statement by the Prime Minister on National Seniors Day

“Trailblazers, role models, and unsung heroes, Canada’s seniors have shaped our country in countless ways, and paved a better path for millions of Canadians,” Trudeau wrote.

“They answered the call to serve and defended the freedom and democracy we enjoy today. They supported their families through the decades, working at one job or more so their kids could have the best start possible in life. They laid blueprints for buildings that continue to define our cities’ skylines, and drafted landmark social programs that make our country a stronger, more compassionate place.

“So many seniors have spent a lifetime in service to others. Every day, they raise, mentor, and teach future generations, lift communities through volunteer work, and share much-needed wisdom and perspective.”