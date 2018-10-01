Morinville Jet sets league and team record

Reading Time: 1 minute

Above From left: Morinville Jet Lee Gadoury, Morinville Jets Head Coach Trent Brown and Morinville Jets President Brent Melville. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

Sunday night’s home game against the Stony Plain Flyers started out with some special recognition for a Morinville Jet in his final season with the Junior B team.

Lee Gadoury, currently in his sixth and final season as a Morinville Jet, hit the ice Sunday night for his 188th game.

Jets President Brent Melville said Gadoury’s 188th game with the Jets marks a team and league record.

“He started at 16 years of age,” Melville said of the six-foot-tall, 220-pound forward. “He will play his 188th game as a Morinville Jet which is most games played in the CJHL plus Morinville Jets’ history.

Above: Gadoury with Capital Junior Hockey League President Larry Lepine

Gadoury was presented with a few items recognizing the milestone from League President Larry Lepine, Jets President Brent Melville, and Jets’ Head Coach Trent Brown.

Sunday’s game was Gadoury’s 188th, but when you add in playoffs, that number increases by another two dozen over his last five seasons.

Heading into Sunday night’s game, Gadoury had 116 goals and 101 assists for a total of 217 points or more than a point per game.