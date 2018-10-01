Morinville Jets shot down by Flyers

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

After a 6-3 win over the St. Albert Merchants Friday night, the Morinville Jets suffered a 3-1 loss to the visiting Stony Plain Flyers at home Sunday night.

Although the Jets dominated the puck for the majority of the first period, out-chancing the Flyers 15-9 by the end of the frame, the Jets were not able to capitalize on those chances.

Both teams headed into the second period scoreless.

The middle frame was the Flyers, who picked up their first at 14:54 and their second goal exactly four minutes later at 10:54 to give the Jets a 2-0 deficit to overcome in the third.

A minute into the third period, Lee Gadoury pocket one for the Jets off an assist from Ryan Denton to close the score to 2-1 in Stony’s favour.

But another from the Flyers at 15:20 shot down their chances of driving it into overtime in the hopes of back-to-back weekend wins.

Sunday’s loss brings the Jets to 1-3-0 this season.

The Jets play one game this week, a home game against the Beaumont Chiefs Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.