Sound of Music gets $1000 boost from Wolf Creek

Above: MCHS student Daphne Charrois accepts a $1000 donation from John Besler of Wolf Creek Building Supplies

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville Community High School is well known for their annual theatrical production, plays that often involve elaborate sets.

On Friday, the cast of MCHS Presents: The Sound of Music accepted a $1000 donation cheque from John Besler of Wolf Creek Building Supplies.

“This money will be used, along with discounted lumber to build an impressive 16′ foot tall set piece needed for this year’s production,” said Kyle Coxen, MCHS’ Construction/Fabrication Teacher. “MCHS is pleased to be partnering with Wolf Creek on this endeavour.”

The Sound of Music, directed by MCHS teacher Vanessa King, will be performed at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre from Dec. 5th to Dec. 7. Tickets will be available in November at the school and Sobeys Morinville.