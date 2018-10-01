Weekly News Recap

Below are links to some of our stories from last week that you may have missed.
Home Hardware and Bumper to Bumper expanding in Morinville
It is an exciting time for Maurice and Beth Chevalier and their staff. The owners of Home Hardware and Bumper to Bumper are planning a significant expansion of their business this fall by moving Bumper to Bumper to the former Mercantile location, and following that with an extension of Home Hardware to fill the entire building both businesses currently share.
Town starting its Coats for Community program
The Town of Morinville’s Family and Community Support Services will begin collecting gently-used jackets, mitts, hats, and snow pants in all sizes in October.
Town’s long-term tax strategy considers splitting mill rate between residential and non-residential
Municipal officials are looking at developing a long-term tax strategy to ensure Morinville’s finances are sustainable and provide residents with predictability.
Town planning bus trips to EIA Mall and Smoky Lake Pumpkin Fair
The Community Bus will be firing up in October for two road trips for residents, one to the new Edmonton International Airport Outlet Mall, and one to the Smoky Lake Pumpkin Festival.
Higher Grounds hosting Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Higher Grounds is partnering with sponsors Hunters Print & Copy and the Town of Morinville to host a community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Oct. 7.
Sturgeon County golf tournaments support local charities
The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation, West Sturgeon Aging In Place Foundation, Courageous Companions and the Military Family Resource Centre are the recipients of funds raised at two golf tournaments held this year.
Morinville Chamber Manager receives recognition for 30 years service
Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Manager Diane Mineault was presented a special honour last weekend in Thunderbay during the Canadian Chamber Executive AGM.
October is Library Month in Morinville
Virtual reality, costume making, 3D printing, Photoshop training, a poetry workshop, recognizing volunteers and sponsors, and the Big Read are all part of Library Month at the Morinville Community Library this October.
Morinville women off to Costa Rica to distribute shoeboxes full of gifts
Father’s House congregation member Debbie Froese has been a volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse for the past 25 years and will soon be making a trip to Costa Rica to distribute shoeboxes of gifts collected last Christmas for children.
Chamber to talk about Cannabis-ness
The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch on Oct. 3 will include special guest speaker Dale Schaub, Business Facilitator for BusinessLink.
Library letting you pay your fines with food next week
The Morinville Community Library will kick off Library Month by helping the Morinville Food Bank Society fill their shelves.
St. Albert and Sturgeon hold Annexation Negotiating Committee meeting
St. Albert is planning two open houses in November after the latest meeting of the St. Albert and Sturgeon County Annexation Negotiating Committee.
Schools take part in Orange Shirt Day
On Friday many schools in Morinville took part in Orange Shirt Day…
Morinville response to Latter Day Saints Food Drive largest yet
The Morinville Food Bank will be 5900 pounds fuller with food after members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came through in Morinville and area collecting non-perishable food donations to help restock the local food bank.
Rotarians raise $2000 with Marshmallow Run
Superheroes, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a princess, a hunter, loungewear and more were among those dressed up for the Costume Competition at the Marshmallow Man Fun Run held Saturday.
