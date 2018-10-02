Province taking over driver testing

Oct 2, 2018 admin Province 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: Minister Malkinson (L) and Minister Mason announce changes to Alberta’s road test model.

by Morinville News Staff

Government employees will begin conducting driver examinations starting Mar. 1, 2019, returning to the way things were before 1993 when government employees last administered driver exams.

Alberta is currently the only Canadian province that uses a wholly privatized road test framework. There are 153 privatized driver examiners currently operating in Alberta.

The government says the current system’s limited oversight makes it vulnerable to inconsistent fees, poor service, reduced access in rural areas, and an overall lack of integrity.

When the changes come into effect next spring, fees for road tests for all classes of driver’s licences will be standardized. Services will be available at Alberta’s registry agent locations.

“Albertans deserve a system for road tests that meets high standards for being fair, consistent, accessible and trustworthy,” said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation, in an Oct. 2 release. “We are taking action to change the way road tests are conducted to restore public confidence in the program. A government-run road test system will ensure high standards for safe, consistent, reliable service across Alberta.”

The province sees a government-run road test model as beneficial by standardizing fees, and ramping up oversight to ensure fair, consistent and professional road tests.

The province will immediately start recruiting and training driver examiners to do all road tests as government employees.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8161 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Business

Businesses and nonprofits running out of time to apply for STEP

Feb 6, 2018 admin Business, Province, Schools and youth 0

Alberta businesses and nonprofits have until Feb. 9 to apply for this year’s Student Temporary Employment Program (STEP), a provincial program that gives thousands of students across Alberta an opportunity to benefit from summer work experience, while supporting employers hiring summer staff. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Government legislation would remove time limits on civil claims for sexual assault

Mar 7, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville, Province 0

The Government of Alberta introduced legislation Tuesday that would increase access to the legal system for survivors of sexual and domestic violence. If passed,

The Limitations Act currently specifies that any civil claim arising from an assault must commence within two years from when the person knows of the incident. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*