HATS offering This and That at Giant Garage Sale

Oct 3, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, People 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

Members of HATS pose at a past garage sale in this Morinville News file photo.

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Grandmothers group (HATS) Hands Across The Seas will be holding a GIANT (This and That) Garage Sale Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morinville United Church (corner of Grandin Drive & Morinville Drive).

In addition to a wide variety of items, the HATS group will be serving a hot lunch.

All proceeds from the lunch and garage sale go to support African grandmothers through the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

Over their first 10 years, the local HATS group collected and donated approximately $46,000 to the grandmothers in Africa through the Stephen Lewis Foundation. They’ve had a couple of garage sales since that time.

For more information on the Oct. 13 event, call 780-569-3878.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8165 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*