Morinville Community Library looking for three to join the board

Oct 3, 2018
by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library Board are currently looking for three members to join the board. The library currently has seven board members after two have stepped away this month.

Prospective candidates must be a Morinville or Sturgeon County Resident that is committed to the library’s mission statement, goals and objectives, willing to serve on one or more library committees, and willing to represent the community through the board and the library to the broader community.

“As a hub of our town, it is vital that our library continues to be a leader in supporting literacy, lifelong learning, community spirit, and discovery,” said Town of Morinville Public Library Board Chair Jennifer Anheliger. “Through coordination, hard work and determination, it is the role of a trustee to ensure this continues to happen.”

“Finding passional individuals to serve on the Town of Morinville Library Board is imperative to maintaining a successful and valued community service,” Anheliger said, noting the board is “an awesome bunch of folks to hang out and work with.

Although meetings are monthly – on the second Wednesday of the month, additional time may include committees and seminars, as well as volunteering at library events.

Additional assets include advocacy, strategic and financial planning, as well as public relations and fundraising through grant applications.

Prospective trustees need to fill out an application form, which is available at the Library’s front desk.

