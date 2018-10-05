Fish and Game Pond development continues

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

A month and a half after new floating docks were installed at the Fish and Game Pond, the project is continuing with the addition of wooden decks leading up to the new docks.

The Town installed two new composite resin, stable, modular low-maintenance floating dock systems at the pond in late August. Each dock comes complete with three benches.

On Wednesday and Thursday workers were busy constructing two decks at the Fish and Game leading up to the new docks.

Deck #1. Located almost where the old Fish & Game building and deck used to be.

Deck # 1 almost completed.