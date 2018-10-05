Fish and Game Pond development continues

Oct 5, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

A month and a half after new floating docks were installed at the Fish and Game Pond, the project is continuing with the addition of wooden decks leading up to the new docks.

The Town installed two new composite resin, stable, modular low-maintenance floating dock systems at the pond in late August. Each dock comes complete with three benches.

On Wednesday and Thursday workers were busy constructing two decks at the Fish and Game leading up to the new docks.

Deck #1. Located almost where the old Fish & Game building and deck used to be.

Deck # 1 almost completed.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8172 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*