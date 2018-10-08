Morinville Jets fall to Beaumont Chiefs in OT

by Morinville News Staff

It was a one-point weekend for the Morinville Jets who fell 5-4 in overtime to the visiting Beaumont Chiefs in overtime Sunday night. But the Jets can take little shame in a close game.

The Jets came from behind in the first period, trailing two by 16:37, the latter goal lost to a powerplay advantage.

But Jaron Coles pocketed one off an assist from Brett Duboc with 3:38 left in the frame. Connor, assisted by Zach Mcrae and Jaron Coles, brought it to an even 2-2 contest on a powerplay advantage with 35 seconds left to go.

The Chiefs shifted the balance by one in the middle frame, capitalizing on another powerplay advantage to make the game 3-2 in their favour.

Although the Jets pushed to a 4-3 lead midway through the third period, the Chiefs pushed it into overtime with 1:31 left in the game.

Beaumont’s Mathieu Berube sealed the deal for the Chiefs roughly halfway through overtime.

Despite a 1-3-1 record thus far, it is early in the 2018-2019 season. The Jets are averaging three goals per game while giving up 3.4.

Although almost half of the club’s goals against this season have been lost on powerplay deficits, the Jets are the second lowest in the East Division for penalties at 97 minutes in five games and the majority of their losses have been within one goal.

The Jets take to the road twice this week. Friday night they face the Hawks in Fort Saskatchewan and the Edmonton Royals at Confederation Arena Sunday night.

The club’s next home game is Oct. 21 against the Wetaskiwin Icemen.

