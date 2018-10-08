The week in photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morinville’s community bus was full of passengers to Smoky Lake Saturday where a new pumpkin record was set. Don Crews of Lloydminster with an 1884-lb. pumpkin. He broke his previous site record of a 1652 lb pumpkin in 2017. He also won first place with a 131 lb watermelon.

More than 350 trees were planted this past week at the Morinville Fish and Game Association pond to help prevent blowing snow on the trails and to reduce maintenance.

New decks and stairs were installed at the pond to lead up to the new floating docks.

Skyline Ball Diamonds has some new playground equipment going up.

Chamber members got a presentation on the business of cannabis on Wednesday.

Morinville Jet Lee Gadoury was the recipient of some special awards Sept. 30. Gaudory, in his final year with the team has played more games with the Jets or the league than any other player.

Don Boutilier captured these shots this week. A bison, five bucks and a mixture of geese.

Lines were painted on Wednesday by the government contractor on the province’s Highway 642 chip seal project.