Sturgeon County has a new CAO.

Oct 9, 2018 admin Sturgeon County 0
by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County announced Tuesday that Council has appointed Reegan McCullough as its new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) effective Nov. 5.

The County hired national recruiting firm Aplin Executive Search in July to undertake a
national search for a CAO.

“Reegan possesses the balance of private and public executive management experience that this council was interested in. His development of strategic policy, regulatory development, capital construction, financial accountability and intergovernmental relations will help guide Sturgeon County into the future.,” said Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

“Sturgeon County is uniquely situated to provide world-class agricultural, energy and business opportunities. We have an excellent team in place that will support Reegan in carrying out Council’s direction, turning Strategic Plans into action.”

Council extended their thanks to Bill Minnes who was brought in as Interim CAO since the County and long-time CAO Peter Tarnawsky parted company last November, shortly after the 2017 municipal election.

