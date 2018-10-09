Town extends deadline in hopes of finding board members

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Although there have been some applications, the Town fo Morinville has had to extend its deadline for applications due to several vacancies on a number of boards and committees.

The Sept. 29 original deadline has now been extended to Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.

There are currently three vacancies on the Subdivision & Development Appeal Board, one vacancy on the Municipal Planning Commission (MPC), and four vacancies on the Community Services Advisory Committee – three for local groups and organizations and one vacancy for a Morinville resident.

Descriptions on the various boards from the Town’s website are as follows:

The Municipal Planning Commission advises and assists Council in achieving orderly, economical and beneficial development and maintaining and improving the quality of the physical environment. Responsible for permit and subdivision approvals and reviews. Makes recommendations on subdivision referrals received by the Municipality.

The Subdivision and Development Appeal Board hears appeals following decisions of the Planning Commission or Development Officer regarding development permits and subdivision applications.

The Community Services Advisory Committee acts in an advisory capacity to Council on matters pertaining to the social well-being of our residents in Sport and Recreation; Family and Community Support Services; and Culture and Events.

Application packages and information are available at the Town office or online at https://www.morinville.ca/doc-library/council/council-boards-a-committees/283-council-boards-a-committees-application-form/file.

Applications need to be in by 4 p.m. on Oct. 31 and can be delivered in person to the attention of the Legislative Officer or emailed to legislativeofficer@morinville.ca.