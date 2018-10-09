Town still offering $75 rebate on low flush toilets

Residential, rental and business property owners can still take advantage of a $75 rebate for replacing old toilets with low-flush or dual-flush units.

The rebate program, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018, offers a $75 rebate on the purchase of
new low-flush or dual-flush toilets rated 6 Liters per flush (Lpf) or less.

There is no limit to the number of toilets per property to qualify for the rebates.

The Town says switching to a low-flush or dual-flush toilet can reduce water and sewer bills by more than $100/year, numbers they say will pay back the cost of the low flush units in less than two years.

Toilets installed in newly constructed home or add-on bathrooms are not eligible as they should already meet these criteria.

Application forms can be found online at https://www.morinville.ca/doc-library/waste/1076-2017-toilet-rebate-program-requirements/file.

