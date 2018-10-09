Will’s Jams Live coming to Morinville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

June and WCMA nominee Will Stroet is the star of the CBC Kids series Will’s Jams, and he and his band are bringing their Wills Jams Live show to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

The show is an interactive multimedia experience based on the hit TV series. Stroet and the band’s performance mesh with video projection and a live camera.

Stroet, who last appeared in Morinville five years ago (before most of his upcoming audience was born) is a singing storyteller who focuses his work on inspiring children to be active, creative and engaged.

The performer told Morinville News the audience should expect a fun show.

“They can expect their kids to be busy taking part in actions, dancing and singing along to songs they may know from “Will’s Jams” on CBC Kids,” Stroet said. “Their kids will be learning and having tons of fun (the parents will be too!) We’ll be singing in a few different languages as well, namely French and Mandarin.”

The current show started in China last year as a unique way to teach English. It is not Stroet’s only experience as an educator. The former teacher left the classroom in 2009 to begin performing on the road. His show still contains his passion for educating children about positive things, including team player mentality, being active, and learning new things.

“I find that all of these themes, among others, are all so important to kids,” Stroet said. ” What I love about my work making music for (and sometimes with) kids is that you can sing about all kinds of things and kids learn while having fun. To me, my music is like a vehicle to teach kids about all kinds of things. The kids sing along, do actions and dance dance dance and all the while they are learning about things like eating healthy foods, bike safety, the importance of reading, etc.”

Morinville’s Events & Cultural Coordinator Ryan Telfer is looking forward to Stroet’s return.

“We had Will and his band here several years back, and the audience loved it,” he said. “They are really fantastic musicians and songwriters. Will’s background as a teacher really informs his music and helps hit home many key messages. Having performers like this right in our backyard is a real treat, and I look forward to a fun and engaging show.”

Will’s Jams Live takes place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets for all seats are $15 per person or $50 for a family of four. Tickets are available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre or through ticketpro.ca.