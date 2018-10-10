Editorial: Saying farewell to a past mayor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It was with regret that Morinville News learned of the passing of long-time Morinville Mayor Lloyd Bertshi Friday, Oct. 5 after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

Bertschi served as Mayor of Morinville from 2001 to 2012 and had served as a town councillor for two terms prior to that.

Lloyd loved to be with the public, and like his immediate successor Paul Krauskopf (also taken by cancer) enjoyed being at community events. Whether it was cutting the ribbon on a new business venture, bringing greetings on behalf of the Town, or flipping pancakes during the festival weekend, he loved to take part.

During Morinville’s centennial year, Bertschi had the opportunity to present 1 Service Batallion with the Freedom of the City.

It was, as he told Morinville News in 2012, an event that left him without something to say. He had a speech prepared, but he was so humbled by the experience of the honour that he simply could not deliver the words.

During his time as mayor, Bertschi served the region and the province’s municipalities in a broader sense as president of the Albertan Urban Municipalities Association, something former Morinville Mayor Lisa Holmes also did. Bertschi also ran for the position of chair of the Capital Region Board and also ran as a candidate in the 2012 Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock PC Association race.

Bertschi resigned as mayor of Morinville on Nov. 13, 2012 due to out of town and often out of province commitments of his business.

At that time, Bertschi told Morinville News that although he was pleased with what he and the councils he presided over for the past 11 years.

“One thing that you always want to do is leave the community better than you found it,” he said in 2012. “I believe I’ve achieved that. If I look back during my time in office and we made the right decisions 75 percent of the time, I’ll be ecstatic.”

After leaving Morinville, Bertschi lived in Leduc and then Red Deer.

He is survived by his son Robert Bertschi (Jessica Ellis) of St. Albert; his mother Letha Bertschi of Camrose; and siblings Ed (Tammy) of Calgary, Al (Shelley)of Lac La Biche, Diane (Ken) Hoeve of Red Deer, and Ernie Jr. of Edberg. Lloyd was predeceased by his father Ernie Bertschi Sr.

A funeral service will take place this Friday in Camrose at Grace Lutheran Church. The time of the service is 1 p.m. and will be followed by Inurnment at the Camrose Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lloyd Bertschi’s memory to the Cross Cancer Institute Volunteer Services Shuttle Van Program.

RIP, Mr. Mayor.

-SD