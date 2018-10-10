Fish and Game holding Youth Group registration night

Oct 10, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, People 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

Morinville Fish and Game Association (MFGA) members line up with trophies in this Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Fish and Game Association are still looking to form a Youth group and are inviting interested youth between the ages of 12 and 16 to an information meeting Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Fish & Game Clubhouse, 10710-107 Street.

The club had initially held a registration night, Sept. 20, but that event only drew one person. So the club is opening their doors once again.

Youth members will receive education on environmental issues and hunting and
fishing guidelines and practices. The group will assist at Fish & Game association events and have their own activities, including axe throwing, photography, ice fishing, leather crafting, and shooting trips.

Members of the Youth Group will need to be members. Cost is $10 for youth. Adult memberships are $30 and a family membership is $45.

The Morinville Fish and Game Association have long worked with youth. Along with other outdoor clubs, MFGA help with Narrow Lake Conservation Camp, a camp that provides opportunities for many youths who might not have the chance otherwise to experience the outdoors in a safe atmosphere.

The MFGA also supports a number of organizations, including T Wise Foundation, Morinville Victim Services, the Morinville Food Bank, and The Midstream Support Society.

For more info on the upcoming youth meeting, contact Joe Sinclair at
780.939.6444 or josephinc@yahoo.com. For more information on the Morinville Fish and Game Association visit http://morinvillefishandgame.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8191 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Fish & Game Association gathers to brag over dinner

Mar 25, 2012 admin Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 1

By Lucie Roy

Morinville – Approximately 340 adults and youth gathered at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Mar. 24 for the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s (MFGA) 20th Anniversary Brag Night, an evening fundraiser that combines a wild game dinner, auction, and the handing out of trophies to local outdoor enthusiasts… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Morinville Fish and Game Brag Night hits target

Mar 13, 2016 admin Local News, Morinville 5

More than 400 attended the 24th Annual Morinville Fish and Game Association (MFGA) Brag Night Mar. 12.

MFGA spokesperson Joe Sinclair said the association is grateful for the support it receives from the community businesses and individuals that enable MFGA to enhance wildlife habitats, improve the facilities at Narrow Lake Conservation Camp, send kids to camp, and help support Camp HeHoHa Disabled Fishing Day. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*