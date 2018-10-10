Fish and Game holding Youth Group registration night

Reading Time: 1 minute

Morinville Fish and Game Association (MFGA) members line up with trophies in this Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Fish and Game Association are still looking to form a Youth group and are inviting interested youth between the ages of 12 and 16 to an information meeting Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Fish & Game Clubhouse, 10710-107 Street.

The club had initially held a registration night, Sept. 20, but that event only drew one person. So the club is opening their doors once again.

Youth members will receive education on environmental issues and hunting and

fishing guidelines and practices. The group will assist at Fish & Game association events and have their own activities, including axe throwing, photography, ice fishing, leather crafting, and shooting trips.

Members of the Youth Group will need to be members. Cost is $10 for youth. Adult memberships are $30 and a family membership is $45.

The Morinville Fish and Game Association have long worked with youth. Along with other outdoor clubs, MFGA help with Narrow Lake Conservation Camp, a camp that provides opportunities for many youths who might not have the chance otherwise to experience the outdoors in a safe atmosphere.

The MFGA also supports a number of organizations, including T Wise Foundation, Morinville Victim Services, the Morinville Food Bank, and The Midstream Support Society.

For more info on the upcoming youth meeting, contact Joe Sinclair at

780.939.6444 or josephinc@yahoo.com. For more information on the Morinville Fish and Game Association visit http://morinvillefishandgame.com.