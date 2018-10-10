It’s Your Business: Heritage Auto Repair

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Above: Eric Brenneis and Tyler Cheyne get ready to put a transmission in place at Heritage Auto Repair.

by Stephen Dafoe

Located at the west edge of Morinville at No. 1 Heritage Place is Heritage Auto Repair. The business opened a year ago in the former Dave’s Auto location.

Owners Eric and Irene Brenneis offer a full selection of general automotive repair services. Additionally, they offer Millenium Bed Liners’ epoxy/kevlar bed liners, and the company is also an authorized U-Haul dealer.

The business began after owner Eric Brenneis started working for Dave’s Auto, owned by his cousin Dave Brenneis. After a while, Dave decided to retire and asked if Eric would like to start his own business.

“That became Eric’s opportunity to open up the shop,” said wife and partner Irene Brenneis, noting they purchased all of Dave’s Auto’s equipment. “We helped him retire. We didn’t take over Dave’s business; we opened a new business.”

That new business has expanded its gear over the past year with some upgraded hoists obtained from a Toyota dealership in Edmonton, as well as a new alignment machine, a new AC machine, and a balancer.

“We hit the ground running. It was crazy for the first while,” Brenneis said of the ear;y days of the operation. “Once we got our staffing in place, that was huge.”

Joining Eric Brenneis is journeyman mechanic Tyler Cheyne. Together, they bring more than 35 years of automotive experience to the shop and their customers.

Brenneis said Eric’s knowledge and connections in the automotive industry are an asset to the business and customers.

“Eric is the type of person that will figure everything out,” she said. “He’s been doing this for 35 years.”

Providing the right service and competitive pricing is Heritage Auto’s philosophy.

“We’ll be as competitive as anyone else in the community because we want to be,” she said. “We don’t believe in upselling. We know because we have our own [vehicles] how expensive they are to repair. We know that if we are honest with the customer, we’ll get their business again. We really feel strongly about that.”

But looking after local customers is not their only local passion. Brenneis says the business likes to shop local, getting many of their parts from Bumper to Bumper and Tirecraft in town.

“We like to use local businesses,” she said. “Whenever we need parts, that’s where we get them first.”

In addition to general automotive repair, they are an authorized dealer for Millenium Bed Liners who offer a two-part epoxy/kevlar bed liner that can also be used for undercoating. Additionally, Heritage Auto Repair is now an authorized U-haul dealer.

Heritage Auto Repair is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. You can contact them at 780-939-5620, by email at heritageautorepairltd@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Heritage-Auto-Repair-311842905951114/.