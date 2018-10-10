Province’s Highway 642 project completed, Morinville’s public works department says

Above: A car drives down a slightly bumpier 100 Avenue. Public Works says the province’s chip seal project is now completed.
by Colin Smith
What you see is what you get with 100 Avenue.
According to Morinville Director of Public Works Claude Valcourt, line-painting last week concluded Alberta Transportation’s maintenance work on the road, which is under provincial jurisdiction as Highway 642.
A provincial contractor began installing a chip seal coat to 100 Avenue in late August, to the surprise of Morinville officials.
Chip seal involves a road being covered with a layer of gravel that is sealed with asphalt binder to hold it together and level the surface.
Valcourt said there may be some extra sweeping up of rock chips, but otherwise, the road is going to stay as it is, with its rougher texture.
The chip seal coat is expected to last 10 years, reducing maintenance costs to a tenth the cost of what they would be the familiar asphalt overlay.
“I understand the reason they want to do it this way,” said Valcourt, noting that there are pros and cons to the method.
“It would be nice to have more of a heads up and discussions with people.”
He said Morinville officials have been in touch with Alberta Transportation to express their disappointment with the process.
Residents who are unhappy with the work can contact Alberta Transport, as some have already done.
“They can also notify our elected officials so they can turn around and talk to the provincial representatives, elected official to elected official,” Valcourt said.
The Town says remnant gravel may see another round of sweep up.
So that’s what burning money looks like.
Well.
Wow. Just…wow. 🙄
Welcome to Morinville! What you see is what you get.
This will attract people to move here. Not impressive at all.
Hyphen Shmeets (Lisa Harrower-Smeets). Maybe you should complain for your car.
It’s better than the tar for sure
It will be gone after the graders this winter
‘Chip seal involves a road being covered with a layer of gravel that is sealed with asphalt binder to hold it together and level the surface’ – I think they forgot the level the surface part!
Like living in the Wild West
Layer of gravel not boulders, never gonna last ten years, already large sections peeled off
There is so much about this project that troubles me. If our Director of Public Works is this tone deaf of public sentiment then perhaps we need someone new in that position. This article is an insult to intelligence. If the people who are entrusted to make decisions in the best interest of its stakeholders fail to do so— than those individuals need to step aside. Bottom Line—Alberta Transportation DEFACED our town. PERIOD.
What an embarrassment!
I have lived in Morinville for 37years. Never has anything upset me as much as what this “supposed repair” is and been accepted! I cannot believe that the Director of Public Works agrees with this!
Not finished!!!!. I have always – always b
Jean Wichowski It’s mind numbing!
Can I bill them for the new windshield I now have to buy?
Freekin joke! This doesn’t prevent road repairs… this shoddy job caused nothing but a mess and damage to people’s vehicles!!!!