Province’s Highway 642 project completed, Morinville’s public works department says

Oct 10, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 17
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: A car drives down a slightly bumpier 100 Avenue. Public Works says the province’s chip seal project is now completed.

by Colin Smith

What you see is what you get with 100 Avenue.

According to Morinville Director of Public Works Claude Valcourt, line-painting last week concluded Alberta Transportation’s maintenance work on the road, which is under provincial jurisdiction as Highway 642.

A provincial contractor began installing a chip seal coat to 100 Avenue in late August, to the surprise of Morinville officials.

Chip seal involves a road being covered with a layer of gravel that is sealed with asphalt binder to hold it together and level the surface.

Valcourt said there may be some extra sweeping up of rock chips, but otherwise, the road is going to stay as it is, with its rougher texture.

The chip seal coat is expected to last 10 years, reducing maintenance costs to a tenth the cost of what they would be the familiar asphalt overlay.

“I understand the reason they want to do it this way,” said Valcourt, noting that there are pros and cons to the method.

“It would be nice to have more of a heads up and discussions with people.”

He said Morinville officials have been in touch with Alberta Transportation to express their disappointment with the process.

Residents who are unhappy with the work can contact Alberta Transport, as some have already done.

“They can also notify our elected officials so they can turn around and talk to the provincial representatives, elected official to elected official,” Valcourt said.

The Town says remnant gravel may see another round of sweep up.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8194 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Schools and youth

Midstream and MCHS launch lunch program

Oct 27, 2010 admin Schools and youth 2

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Mugging for the camera over a container of freshly-baked cookies in the MCHS cafeteria was a light-hearted way to kick off the solution to a serious problem – many Morinville students are going to school without a lunch.

Representatives of the Morinville Midstream Support Society went to the high school Wednesday afternoon to present Sherry Wiley with a cheque for $6,000, money the coordinator of a new school lunch program to be run out … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

RCMP experiment shows residents still not locking vehicles

Apr 7, 2013 admin Morinville 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – In the middle of the night he looks up the road at his row of potential targets, 10 cars parked on the street, vehicles illuminated only by the overhead lights. His experience tells him at least two of the vehicles will be unlocked, and both of those are likely to contain items of varying value: change in the coin tray, a GPS unit on the dashboard, wallets and identification in the console. They are all his for the taking.

He hits three door handles without hearing a latch engage… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

17 Comments

  8. ‘Chip seal involves a road being covered with a layer of gravel that is sealed with asphalt binder to hold it together and level the surface’ – I think they forgot the level the surface part!

    Reply

  11. There is so much about this project that troubles me. If our Director of Public Works is this tone deaf of public sentiment then perhaps we need someone new in that position. This article is an insult to intelligence. If the people who are entrusted to make decisions in the best interest of its stakeholders fail to do so— than those individuals need to step aside. Bottom Line—Alberta Transportation DEFACED our town. PERIOD.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*