There’s still time to nominate businesses ahead of this year’s Chamber Gala

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will be dressing up for their western-themed gala night and awards ceremony taking place Nov. 8 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Although the awards night is still a month away, this is the last week to nominate local and area businesses. The original Sept. 30 deadline is now extended to Oct. 15.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Chamber President Shaun Thompson. “You get to highlight businesses in our local town and district. We’re going to have a great event with a great silent auction like we did last year.”

Thompson said the gala evening is always an excellent opportunity to get businesses together networking and to give out awards to recognize business excellence.

This year’s categories include:

Large Business of the Year (over 14 employees) Medium Business of the Year (5-13 employees) Small Business of the Year (1-4 full time employees) Home Based Business of the Year (3 employees or less) Community Spirit Award (Not-for-Profit businesses) Business Legacy Award (long time business 8 years and over) Youth Customer Service Award (under 25 years old) New Business of the Year Award (3 years or less) Aboriginal Business of the Year Award Farm Business of the Year Award

Both Aboriginal Business of the Year and Farm Business of the Year are new awards this year.

“If you have a business that you believe does the right thing, or you really appreciate or has gone the extra mile for you – get ahold of us at the Chamber office,” Thompson said, noting the nomination committee determines all winners.

Those nominating a business can do so online at http://www.morinvillechamber.com/events/2018-gala/.

Thompson said this year’s awards night would have a slight change in that the awards presented to businesses for their length of time as Chamber members will be moved to the Dec. 5 luncheon meeting, freeing up a little time for the Nov. 8 gala.

“It’s always a great night. We’re really looking forward to getting together with local businesses. It’s all about local and district businesses.”

Tickets to the gala are $65 per person or $450 for a table of eight.