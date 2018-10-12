Letter: Santa Store Auction looking for donations

Reading Time: 1 minute

Your donation means giving a child the gift of happiness

We are back for the 21st Annual Charity Auction in support of the Morinville Santa Store. For the past twenty years a team of Auction Committee Volunteers have been able to make a positive difference in our community thanks to all of you. With your kind support and donation the funds raised help bring joy and hope at Christmas to children and families who are in less fortunate situations. All proceeds go to the Midstream Support Society to purchase toys and gifts for struggling families.

This year’s live auction will be held on November 17th 2018 at Coach’s Corner in Morinville at 7 pm. We are pleased to again have Mr. Brad Ward of Ward’s Auction to get the bidding started. Brad has dedicated his services since the inception of this auction back in 1996 and he never fails to be entertaining, energetic and a key player in achieving a very successful outcome for this event.

Your donation, be it an item for auction, gift certificate or monetary contribution is much appreciated. Your gift would be displayed for the duration of the auction and listed in our auction program with your company name.

If you wish to contribute an item for the auction, you may drop it off at Coach’s Corner or email us at jpreeper@shaw.ca or the numbers below and we will be in contact with you.

Thank you in advance on behalf of the Santa Store Charity Auction Committee, Coach’s Corner and the Midstream Support Society.

Joyce Preeper

780-939-4307

Midstream Support Society

Tina Gougeon

780- 497-0957

Santa Store Charity Auction

Kal McDonald

780-939-2205

Owner Coach’s Corner