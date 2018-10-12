Police and vet clinic looking for owner of puppy found in stolen SUV

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

The RCMP and Morinville Veterinary Clinic are looking to find the owner of a puppy found Oct. 11 in a stolen SUV.

Police say they received a number of reports Thursday around 8:20 a.m. of multiple reports of Break & Enters in the area of Grandin Road and Levassour Road.

When investigating in the area, a stolen Audi SUV with stolen property inside was located along with a puppy.

The puppy was taken to the Morinville Vet Clinic, and the St. Albert RCMP are trying to locate the dog’s owner.

Practice Manager Elyse Prince told Morinville News the pup is under good care at the clinic.

“[The] puppy is being cared for at the Morinville Veterinary Clinic,” she said. “If anyone has information on who the dog maybe belong to please contact St. Albert RCMP. The dog is not available for adoption, foster or viewing at this time.”

During the investigation, RCMP Police Dog Services Unit was able to track a suspect from the stolen SUV to a number of backyards in the neighbourhood but eventually the track was lost and the suspect was not located.

If you have information about this or any crime and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.