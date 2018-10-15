Jets take another road loss

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets fell 4-2 to the Edmonton Royals on the road Sunday night. The loss brings the Junior B team to sixth place in the CJHL’s West Divison with a 1-5-1 record so far this season.

Sunday’s contest started off on a high note with the Jets leading 1-0 after one due to Lee Gadoury pocketing an unassisted shorthanded goal seven minutes into the game.

But the middle frame was a scoreless one for the Jets who could not capitalize on any of their eight chances.

Facing a 2-1 deficit at the start of the third, the Jets found themselves trailing 3-1 before Gadoury got his and the Jets’ second, closing the gap to within one. Unfortunately for the Jets a penalty gave the Royals a chance to capitalize on a man advantage, driving the game to a 4-2 conclusion.

Colton Kucher, the Jets’ goalie, stopped 32 of the 36 shots sent his way.

The Jets take to the road this Friday to face the Leduc Riggers and return to home ice Sunday night to face the Wetaskiwin Icemen.

