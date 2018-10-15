The week in photos

MCHS junior varsity wolves defeated SACHS in two sets winning the home tournament undefeated with a final score of 27-25. Thanks to Cindy Brost for the photo.

The 4th Annual Break-Free to End Domestic Violence Gala in support of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) was held Saturday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC).
The event included a Pembina Pipeline Corporation cheque presentation of $100,000.

A couple more Don Boutilier photos.

Lucie Roy got this shot of a moose on her travels.

Will’s Jams is a show coming up in Morinville Nov. 3.

Great Canadian Songbook coming to town Nov. 10.

