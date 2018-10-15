Weekly news recap

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Below is a list of headlines and details on some of the many stories Morinville News covered over the past week that you may have missed.

Council puts brakes on Cannabis Consumption Bylaw for now

Morinville will not be getting a cannabis bylaw, at least not in the immediate future.

4th Annual Break-Free Gala includes $100,000 donation from Pembina

The 4th Annual Break-Free to End Domestic Violence Gala in support of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) was held Saturday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC).

Police and vet clinic looking for owner of puppy found in stolen SUV

The RCMP and Morinville Veterinary Clinic are looking to find the owner of a puppy found Oct. 11 in a stolen SUV.

Town continues discussion on possibility of splitting tax rate

Town Council has taken another step on the path to a possible revamp of Morinville’s tax policy to raise the rate paid by non-residential property owners.

Province’s Highway 642 project completed, Morinville’s public works department says

What you see is what you get with 100 Avenue. According to Morinville Director of Public Works Claude Valcourt, line-painting last week concluded Alberta Transportation’s maintenance work on the road, which is under provincial jurisdiction as Highway 642.

It’s Your Business: Heritage Auto Repair

Located at the west edge of Morinville at No. 1 Heritage Place is Heritage Auto Repair. The business opened a year ago in the former Dave’s Auto location.

There’s still time to nominate businesses ahead of this year’s Chamber Gala

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will be dressing up for their western-themed gala night and awards ceremony taking place Nov. 8 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Editorial: Saying farewell to a past mayor

It was with regret that Morinville News learned of the passing of long-time Morinville Mayor Lloyd Bertshi Friday, Oct. 5 after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

Morinville earns competitive high five as work continues

When the Communities in Bloom (CiB) Evaluation took place in Morinville on Aug. 7, Town of Morinville Operations Manager Donald Fairweather provided a tour of the town.

Sturgeon County has a new CAO.

Sturgeon County announced Tuesday that Council has appointed Reegan McCullough as its new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) effective Nov. 5.

Town still offering $75 rebate on low flush toilets

Residential, rental and business property owners can still take advantage of a $75 rebate for replacing old toilets with low-flush or dual-flush units.

Will’s Jams Live coming to Morinville

June and WCMA nominee Will Stroet is the star of the CBC Kids series Will’s Jams, and he and his band are bringing their Wills Jams Live show to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

Town extends deadline in hopes of finding board members

Although there have been some applications, the Town fo Morinville has had to extend its deadline for applications due to several vacancies on a number of boards and committees.

One Night With Conway Twitty coming to Morinville

The story, songs and sounds of country music legend Conway Twitty are coming to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Oct. 19 for a one-evening performance by multi-award-winning Nashville artist Gil Grand.