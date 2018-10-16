Farm businesses can now apply for OHS grant

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

A new farm and ranch safety grant to help offset some of the employer costs in complying with new regulations opened Oct. 15.

Up to $6 million is available to farms and ranches with waged, non-family workers and a WCB account. The grant covers up to 50 per cent of eligible safety expenses to a maximum of $5,000 per year or $10,000 over the life of the program per eligible applicant. It is retroactive to Jan. 1.

The Occupational Health and Safety Code (OHS Code) will apply to farms and ranches that employ waged, non-family workers effective Dec. 1.

Applications opened Oct. 15 and runs until March of 2021.

Details on the program can be found at https://www1.agric.gov.ab.ca/general/progserv.nsf/all/pgmsrv482