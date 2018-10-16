Farm businesses can now apply for OHS grant

Oct 16, 2018 admin Sturgeon County 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

A new farm and ranch safety grant to help offset some of the employer costs in complying with new regulations opened Oct. 15.

Up to $6 million is available to farms and ranches with waged, non-family workers and a WCB account. The grant covers up to 50 per cent of eligible safety expenses to a maximum of $5,000 per year or $10,000 over the life of the program per eligible applicant. It is retroactive to Jan. 1.

The Occupational Health and Safety Code (OHS Code) will apply to farms and ranches that employ waged, non-family workers effective Dec. 1.

Applications opened Oct. 15 and runs until March of 2021.

Details on the program can be found at https://www1.agric.gov.ab.ca/general/progserv.nsf/all/pgmsrv482

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8214 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Business

Applications open for student employment program

Jan 25, 2016 admin Business, Morinville, Province, Schools and youth, Sturgeon County 0

Employers can now apply for the Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP); a program the government says will help approximately 3,000 students improve their job prospects by gaining valuable on-the-job experience and skills. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Columns

Column: Seniors’ care faulted in throne speech responses

Mar 9, 2014 admin Columns, Editorial & Opinion, Province 0

Not a lot was said about seniors in the Alberta government’s speech from the throne least week. In the speech given by Lieutenant-Governor Donald S. Ethell at the March 3 opening of the second session of 28th Alberta Legislature, the government congratulated itself for building a seniors’ care home in Strathmore… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*