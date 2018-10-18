Great Canadian Songbook offers the songs Canada loves

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Great Canadian Songbook is coming to Morinville Nov. 10. – Submitted Photo by Lynda Allen Photography

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville and area concert attendees have the opportunity to hear songs that have been enjoyed across the country Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. when The Great Canadian Songbook comes to town.

The show, sponsored by Infinite Event Services, involves performers Ken Lavigne, Tiller’s Folly and Diyet combine stories, music, and video projections, offering a show of Canada’s favourite hits, including music by Leonard Cohen, Stan Rogers, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Buffy St. Marie, Anne Murray & Stomp’in Tom Connors. But the show is not merely made up of Canadian classic artist and songs; it also features more contemporary covers of the Bare Naked Ladies, Blue Rodeo, and even original songs by the Great Canadian SongBook performers.

Singer and songwriter Ken Lavigne has performed throughout across North America, mixing the classical tenor sound with a modern pop style.

” I am really enjoying the rediscovery of some of these Canadian songs, tunes that I have been humming for a long time but actually having an excuse to really sink my teeth and perform has been awesome,” said Great Canadian Songbook performer Ken Lavigne, adding that working with Tiller’s Folly and Diyet has been great.

One of those other performers Lavinge is enjoying working with is the critically acclaimed Tiller’s Folly, a group who celebrated 20 years together last year. The group is made up of performers Bruce Coughlan, Nolan Murray, and Laurence Knight.

Coughlan believes the show resonates well with Canadians.

“As Canadians, I think we search for identity within a diverse Canadian cultural landscape. Our vision of the Great Canadian Songbook is based on our experiences growing up in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s,” Coughlan said. “The Great Canadian Songbook for Millennials might sound entirely different. But these songs from all genres of music speak to each Canadian in a different way.”

Diyet is an alternative folk artist whose music is eclectic but deeply rooted in the values of traditional northern life. Diyet went from the humble beginning of being born in a tent and being raised in a two-room cabin to acquire a degree in music before working as a songwriter in Vancouver. Her songs are published in Japan, Canada, and Europe.

Her debut album, The Breaking Point, went on to receive nominations for Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year at the Aboriginal People’s Choice Music Awards in 2010 and 2011, Album of the Year at the Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards and remained on the Canadian Aboriginal Music Countdown for 24 weeks.

Universal Soldier is a song that most resonates with her in the show.

“This song has never been more relevant to me then at this time in the state of the world,” she said. “A great and lasting song will always be teetering on the edge because it speaks truths that we don’t want to hear or be reminded of. And isn’t that the job of the poet and artist to speak the truth in a language that we can all understand and can’t forget?”

The Morinville Community Cultural Centre is looking forward to having the five performers in town for an evening of Canadian song.

“This performance brings together a stellar group of musicians who will treat the audience with wonderful renditions of many singalong favourites,” said Events & Culture Coordinator, Ryan Telfer. “Anyone of these musicians could hold a stage on their own, so when I heard they were collaborating like this, I knew it would be a show to bring to the community and that our audience would enjoy the event.”

The show takes place Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults and $35 for seniors. They are available at ticketpro.ca or by calling 1-888-655-9090. They are also available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Box Office in person or by phone at 780.939.7839.