Local author offering poetry workshop this weekend

Oct 18, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Author Christopher Raine does a poetry reading at the library in this Morinville News file photo from October of 2017. The local author is holding a workshop on the art and craft of poetry this weekend.

by Stephen Dafoe

Library Month continues at the Morinville Community Library this weekend with an opportunity to learn the techniques of poetry with Morinville author and poet Christopher Raine.

Raine’s book Vacant Morality was launched at the library last year, and the author is nearing completion of his next work. However, he is taking time from his writing this weekend to work with other poets and writers in general in a two-hour workshop running from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21.

“The primary idea of what we’re going to do is to see how poetry is effective by taking something familiar, turning it sideways so you can view it through fresh eyes,” Raine said, noting that the examination of contemporary poetry will include examples that use the technique. “We’ll look at poems that use those literary techniques, see why they work so that we can apply those ideas to our own work and improve the impact of the poems that we write.”

The two-hour session will also include a discussion on properly critiquing poetry, an essential element for any writer to improve their craft.

“In order to improve oneself, one must accept criticism,” He said. “But criticism also has to be given in a way that it is helpful.”

Raine said the workshop would also include a writing session with a review of the techniques learned.

The poet says while the focus is on poetry, anyone wanting to improve on their writing quality, in general, is a good candidate for the workshop.

“I think it would of benefit to anyone who aspires to do writing of any kind,” he said, adding he hopes to help writers improve their writing to a greater level of impact. “Art is the lie that reveals the truth, as the old expression goes. It’s a good quote because through the artifice of writing to make it unfamiliar it allows you to see the truth that you might be missing because you see it all around you all the time.”

Those interested in attending can call the library at 780-939-3292 to register. There is no cost for the session.

Christopher Raine’s website is http://www.rainereflections.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8221 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Letter: Be creative for Earth Day

Apr 16, 2014 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters, Morinville 0

Editor:

With Earth Day upon us, and a very strange winter full of rain and extreme cold drawing to a close, now is a good time to think about the environment. It doesn’t matter whether you care about climate change, or how dedicated you are to keeping your little part of the world clean; it’s simply about changing thinking patterns. Instead of buying something new, packaged in obscene amounts of plastic, styrofoam and cardboard … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

Library gets funding to stay open Mondays over the summer

Jun 16, 2016 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 4

Morinville Council has passed a motion to provide the library with a $4,500 one-time grant to provide support to open the library on Mondays throughout the remaining summer months. The library was forced to shut their doors Mondays after Council cut the proposed library budget increase of $103,000 by $30,000 during the previous budget process. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*