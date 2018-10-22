Jets beat Riggers, but Wetaskiwin game called off

Oct 22, 2018
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets picked up their first win in five games Friday night when they took down the Leduc Riggers 6-4. The road win brings the Jets to a 2-5-1 record this season.

The Jets built from a 4-3 first period lead to echo that score after a scoreless second period. A two to one differential in the third gave the Jets a 6-4 win.

The Jets played the 5-2-0 Wetaskiwin Icemen Sunday night at home but ice issues caused the game to be called off.

The Jets are scheduled to play the Sherwood Park Knights Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.

