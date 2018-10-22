Morinville Kings take their first loss

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Kings took their first loss Saturday night, a 6-5 OT loss to the Eckville Eagles on home ice. Saturday’s loss brings the King’s record to 3-0-1 so far.

The game was the Kings all the way in the first as the Senior AA club lead Eckville 3-0 after one. Although Eckville pounded back with four in the middle frame, the King’s contribution that period meant a 4-4 tie heading into the third. Another equal effort on both sides of the centre line meant a 5-5 tie to send it to overtime.

Eckville took at 3:26 in OT to leave the Kings with a point for their troubles.

The Kings take to the road Oct. 27 to face the Whitecourt Wild.

