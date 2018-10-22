The Week In Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Boutilier sent us a couple more of his nature shots.

Morinville Domino’s owners Naziha and Nick Monzer pose with Fire Chief Brad Boddez at the start of the evening’s deliveries. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Terracotta Warrior that used to stand in the entrance way of the Town Building was moved Wednesday morning to the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce new location at #102 -10507100 Avenue.

An Invitational Floor Curling Tournament took place Oct. 15 at the Rendez Vous Centre in Morinville. – Lucie Roy Photo

More than 200 people from Morinville and surrounding communities in the Edmonton Region attended the Conway Twitty Tribute Show featuring Gil Grand. – Lucie Roy Photo

MCHS Junior Boys Volleyball won Gold medal at Mustangs Invitational Tournament in Onoway on Saturday afternoon. Sr. Boys took silver we are told. Thanks to Melodie Steele for the photo.

Morinville Community High School is hosting the Western Canadian Challenge volleyball tournament over the weekend. The event started at noon Thursday with a rally and was followed by the MCHS girls taking on RF Staples from Westlock.

That game was followed by their male counterparts taking on RF Staples as well. Games continue Friday and Saturday.

The United Conservative Party (UCP) Nomination Morinville-St. Albert All Contestant Forum took place in Morinville Oct. 15 at the MCCC with over 150 in attendance.

All five candidates; Trina Jones, Amber Harris, Joe Gosselin, Dale Nally and Don Rigney were in attendance along with Liam Connelly, Local Nomination Committee Chair.

For the format each contestant had up to 3 minutes to introduce themselves, speak of their key skills and competencies and leadership attributes making them the best candidate for this constituency.

Dan Ricard let us run these shots of a golden eagle taken at Heritage Lake. Thanks, Dan.

Don Boutilier got these shots of some movement on a couple of new businesses.