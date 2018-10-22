Weekly News Recap

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here is a look back at some of the main stories we covered last week that you might have missed.

Conway Twitty tribute show well attended

More than 200 people from Morinville and surrounding communities in the Edmonton Region attended the Conway Twitty Tribute Show featuring Gil Grand.

Town’s budget first draft to include split mill rate

A split mill rate and tax scenario for Morinville will be included in the budget coming to Council for first reading Oct. 23.

Town looking to shift how stormwater system is funded

Morinville property owners will be paying a service charge for stormwater utility services next year if a draft bylaw is adopted, with the cost to non-residential owners being double the $5 fee residential owners will pay initially.

Where there’s smoke alarms, there’s pizza

The Revells family (above) were surprised Thursday night to find Fire Chief Brad Boddez at the door with the Domino’s delivery driver. Behind his a large complement of Morinville firefighters.

100 Avenue and Grandin intersection subject of traffic study next week

If you see cameras at the four-way stop on 100 Avenue and Grandin Drive next week, it is not photo radar. Al-Terra Engineering Ltd. will be conducting a seven-day conflict analysis study beginning Wednesday, October 24.

Morinville and Sturgeon County to have more discussions on inter-municipal issues

The Town of Morinville and Sturgeon County have agreed to work together through a collaborative process to address mutual issues.

Great Canadian Songbook offers the songs Canada loves

Morinville and area concert attendees have the opportunity to hear songs that have been enjoyed across the country Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. when The Great Canadian Songbook comes to town.

Library offering chance to print in three dimensions

Library patrons have until the end of October to explore the world of 3D printing as part of Library Month.

Terracotta Warrior moved to Chamber office

The Terracotta Warrior that used to stand in the entrance way of the Town Building was moved Wednesday morning to the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce new location at #102 -10507100 Avenue.

Fish and Game floating docks to be removed over the winter

The Town’s floating docks, which Morinville News covered earlier this year when they were installed were closed late last week and will be removed for the winter early next week.

Town planning pair of Halloween events

The Town of Morinville are planning two Halloween-themed activities for children this month, one for 3- to 5-year-olds, and one for the broader family.

Rendez-Vous hosts floor curlers

An Invitational Floor Curling Tournament took place Monday at the Rendez Vous Centre in Morinville.

Farm businesses can now apply for OHS grant

A new farm and ranch safety grant to help offset some of the employer costs in complying with new regulations opened Oct. 15.

Community Champions: Strongman Wallace off to World’s Strongest Man Masters

Morinville resident Scott Wallace learned recently learned that he made the top 20 qualifiers for the World’s Strongest Man Masters taking place in Raleigh North Carolina Dec. 7 to 9.