Around the town – midweek edition

compiled by Lucie Roy

At their October General Meeting, the Lions Club of Morinville presented a $1600 cheque to The ALS Society.

The presentation was made by Lions Club of Morinville 1st Vice-President Tina Gougeon to Sonya Nguyen, ALS Coordinator, Fundraising and Events.

Also in attendance for the presentation was Danny Getzlaf.

The funds were raised from the July 28 Lions Golf Tournament and auction items.

The geese were gathered along the highway by the Garrison.

On Tuesday afternoon at the Morinville Fish & Game pond parts of the two dismantled docks were ready to be hauled away for winter storage.

On Tuesday afternoon work was ongoing on the Father’s House.

The Morinville Blood Drive was held Tuesday at the Rendez Vous Centre.

The next booking for the Blood Drive at the Rendez Vous Centre is for Tuesday 5 March 2019 from 2:30 – 7:3- pm.

Janet Reed was one of the many donors. This was her 79th donation.

Raelyn Crush made her 150th donation.

This was the 34th for Rosie Badura.

Volunteers for the Blood Drive was Knights of Columbus member Norman Houle and Lions Club of Morinville Francis Fryters.