Jets fall to Sherwood Park in well-disciplined game

by Stephen Dafoe

The Jets have had a string of bad luck since the weekend. An issue with the ice Sunday night shut down a game against the Wetaskiwin Icemen Sunday night, a 40-minute delay to Tuesday night’s home-ice game against the Sherwood Park Knights due to the absence of a ref, and then taking their sixth loss of the season.

Tuesday night’s game saw the Jets fall 4-2 to the Knights to bring their record to 2-6-1 this season.

Despite a penalty-free opening period, the Jets trailed 1-0 after one – Sherwood Park’s goal coming a minute and change after the opening faceoff.

The middle frame was also penalty-free for the Jets. A goal from each side left Morinville still trailing by 1 at 2-1.

The final period saw Sherwood grab two midway through the frame, putting Morinville on the downside of a 4-1 score with 7:33 left n the game. Brett Dubuc and Lee Gadoury teamed up to capitalize on a man advantage with 4:24 on the clock to narrow it to 4-2, but that is where it stopped.

Overall, a well-disciplined game for the Jets that saw the club take 2 minutes for holding and slightly outpacing Sherwood Park with 33 shots on net to Sherwood Park’s 30.

Backstop Colton Kucher stopped 26 of the 30 shots that came his way.

The Jets play the Edmonton Mustangs at home Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.