Library looking for help to make 1000 paper cranes

Amy Maxwell, Animanga Club organizer with some of the paper cranes made already for the library’s latest initiative.

by Morinville News Staff

There is a Japanese legend that anyone who folds 1000 paper cranes will have their wish granted.

The legend grew in popularity in the 1950s after the passing of Sadako Sasaki, a Japanese girl who developed leukemia after the Hiroshima blast. Before her death, she folded 1000 paper cranes in the hopes of being cured.

The Morinville Community Library’s Animanga group ( a blending of the words anime and manga) has started a community project, sharing the traditional Japanese art form.

“This group focuses not only on anime and manga but on Japanese culture as well. As such, by creating the Senbazuru and sharing Sadako’s story, we will bring the community together to raise awareness and support a worthwhile cause,” said program organizer Amy Maxwell.

Sasaki died 63 years ago, a decade after the Hiroshima blast made her ill. Her story of making the cranes to make her wish for healing and peace come true is contained in the book Sadako and the

Thousand Paper Cranes by Eleanor Coerr. The book is available at the library for patrons to sign out.

The library will have a folding station with instructions set up at the library. The cranes will be accepted by mail or dropped off at the library until Dec. 31.

Organizers say the completed Senbazuru will be on display in January before being sent to a museum or hospital.

As part of the project, the library is also collecting donations for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada until the end of the year.

For more information, check our website at www.morinvillelibrary.ca.