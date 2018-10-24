Schneider new president of Sturgeon Hockey Club

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Sturgeon Hockey Club (SHC) announced Tuesday that John Schneider has been appointed Sturgeon Hockey Club president, replacing Wayne Gatza, who had announced his resignation would be effective Oct. 16.

Schneider is no newcomer to SHC. He has been a coach since 2015 and been the head coach of the SHC PeeWee AA Sting for the past three years.

He has also served on the board for the past two years as Vice President. During that time, he has made a number of contributions including being part of the conception of the PeeWee AA Outdoor Classic, which is Alberta’s first AA outdoor league game.

“I love the game of hockey, especially its competitive nature,” Schneider said in a media release. “I am proud to be part of this association and looking forward to an exciting future with the members of our organization.”

Moving into the president’s role, he will represent SHC in the community and oversee the board of executives while providing effective leadership and management of the club.