Morinville RCMP Investigate Threats

Submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alberta – This morning at 9:46 a.m., Morinville RCMP responded to a complaint of uttering threats, alleged to involve a firearm, towards Sturgeon Composite High School. This initial complaint involved two males; one a student of the school and one not a student.

Administration at the school, in collaboration with the RCMP and the Sturgeon Public School Division initiated a hold and secure at 10:00 a.m. Students in the school remained in class. This procedure is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, and parents were notified.

The RCMP investigated, and while there was no initial threat directed towards the school, or students in the school, a subsequent threat was uttered. As a result of the ongoing investigation, one male youth from Sturgeon County has been arrested and is facing charges.

The hold and secure was lifted at the school at 11:45 a.m with no further concern.

The investigation is continuing. RCMP are confident that there is no ongoing cause for alarm and no further information will be provided about this incident.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).