Rotary Welcomes District Governor

Rotary Club of Morinville Executive Secretary Linda Kilian, Rotary International District 5370 District Governor for 2018-2019 Ingrid Neitsch and Morinville President Milissa Kilian.

By Lucie Roy

Ingrid Neitsch, the 2018-2019 Rotary International 5370 District Governor was at the Rotary Club of Morinville Breakfast meeting on Wednesday.

Polio

The meeting coincided with Rotary’s World Polio Day and the over 20 Rotarian members and guests in attendance were provided with an update on polio by Rotary Club of Morinville International Service Chair Carol Haley, Neitsch and Assistant Governor Jason Svenningsen.

In 2017 there were 22 reported cases and in mid-2018 there were only 3. There are only 3 countries that are not certified as being polio free, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In Canada we were not polio free till 1994.

3D Rotary wheel logo

The Morinville Community Library created a Rotary International logo wheel with the 3D printer for the Rotary Club of Morinville as a thank you for their contribution to October Library Month.

Dist Governor & Peace

Neitsch spoke on investing in peace and to connect, collaborate and create positive change as a Peace Builder District, Public Image, Youth Programs, add Art to events and the Rotary International 2018-2019 Be the Inspiration theme and the Call to Action.

Membership was discussed as the heartbeat of Rotary and the importance of engagement and the goal to increase membership in the 5370 District by 50%.

Neitsch said, “Work with me, the District Team and your club membership to just reach a little higher, try a little harder, so that we will have a District that has a vibrant club culture, that we have new and experienced members who support the Foundation and that we take care of each other.”

The Global Peace Index, which ranks 163 countries was discussed. This ranks the level of peacefulness and for 2017 Canada ranked in 8th place.

.