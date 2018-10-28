Town scheduled to spend $20 million on capital projects in 2019

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Colin Smith

Morinville will be spending more than $20 million on capital projects next year according to the 2019 capital plan given first reading by Town Council on Tuesday.

That includes $19,520,367 on works in progress, and $1,181,025 in new capital spending.

The biggest ticket item is continued spending on the Morinville Community Recreation Facility, with a total of $16,253,893 to go toward construction, site servicing and trail development.

Other major ongoing projects include affordable housing, cost $702,055, the Westwinds traffic signal design and installation, $450,000, and 2018 road rehabilitation and neighbourhood revitalization, $396,024.

In addition, tax funds will go to the Jessica Martel project, Public Works lot parking, Pedestrian Building and traffic signal design, also still in progress.

Spending of $1,416,651, funded by utility rates, will go to the ongoing Westwind Lift Station and Westwinds Forcemain to Business Park projects.

According to the plan, which will be open to public comment and possible changes before being adopted by council, $1,051,025 in tax money will be spent on a dozen new projects, including replacing the Fire Hall parking lot, road/sidewalk rehabilitation and neighbourhood revitalization, a transportation master plan, park/sports field development, Town Office window replacement, utilities upgrades and a community event trailer.

There will also be $130,000 in new utilities-funded project spending.

Council was also presented with the 2019-2038 Long Range Capital Plan. The plan foresees Morinville spending a total of $161,118,559 on capital projects over that time, with the bulk of spending – $112,765,569 – taking place in the 2024-2038 period.