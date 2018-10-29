Kings dominate in Whitecourt

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings defeated the Whitecourt Wild 10-4 Saturday night.

The Kings built from a 3-2 opening lead to double the tally at 6-3 heading into the third period, and sealing it with another four goals to take the day 10-4.

Saturday’s win brings the Kings to a 4-0-1 season and nine points and top slot in the NCHL.

“The team is working extremely hard with three lines all contributing offensively,” said Kings coach Wayne Gatza. “The defensemen are solid, they’re very mobile and make smart decisions with the puck. Coupled by their smart play without the puck makes a huge difference thus far this season.”

Gatza went on to say the team’s goalies are all strong and make timely saves at key moments in the game.

“The boys are hungry this season, and it’s really showing in their play,” Gatza said. “They are doing the little things that make the difference between winning and losing. Very impressed with the overall performance so far this year.”

The Kings currently have the top three scorers with Mikey Mantello, Adam Wilson, and Ashton Pietersma in first, second and third place respectively.

The Kings next take to the ice Saturday night to face Daysland on the road.

The next home game is Nov. 17 at 8:30 p.m. against Devon.