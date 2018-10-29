The week in photos

Oct 29, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Business, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Don Boutilier took this shot of the progress at the new Morinville McDonald’s, set to open next week.

The MCHS Jr. Boys took silver in an invitational tournament Saturday. – submitted photo

The MCHS Jr. Girls took silver in an invitational tournament Saturday. – submitted photo

The Great Pumpkin Adventure was held Wednesday night at the MCCC, giving children a chance to carve their Halloween pumpkins. – Lucie Roy Photo

Rotary Club of Morinville Executive Secretary Linda Kilian, Rotary International District 5370 District Governor for 2018-2019 Ingrid Neitsch visited Morinville Wednesday morning.

The Library is looking for help to make 1000 paper cranes, a new project they are hoping to complete by the end of this year.

Two more great shots from Don Boutilier.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8255 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*