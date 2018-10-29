The week in photos

Don Boutilier took this shot of the progress at the new Morinville McDonald’s, set to open next week.
The MCHS Jr. Boys took silver in an invitational tournament Saturday. – submitted photo
The MCHS Jr. Girls took silver in an invitational tournament Saturday. – submitted photo
The Great Pumpkin Adventure was held Wednesday night at the MCCC, giving children a chance to carve their Halloween pumpkins. – Lucie Roy Photo
Rotary Club of Morinville Executive Secretary Linda Kilian, Rotary International District 5370 District Governor for 2018-2019 Ingrid Neitsch visited Morinville Wednesday morning.
The Library is looking for help to make 1000 paper cranes, a new project they are hoping to complete by the end of this year.
Two more great shots from Don Boutilier.
