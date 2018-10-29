Weekly news recap

Reading Time: 1 minute

Here is a recap of the local news stories The Morinville News covered last week, some of which you may have missed.

Library looking for help to make 1000 paper cranes

There is a Japanese legend that anyone who folds 1000 paper cranes will have their wish granted.

Utility rates to rise in 2019

Monthly utilities rates would go up 6.81 per cent for the average homeowner if the 2019 Morinville budget and associated utilities given first reading by Town Council on Tuesday goes through.

Town scheduled to spend $20 million on capital projects in 2019

Morinville will be spending more than $20 million on capital projects next year according to the 2019 capital plan given first reading by Town Council on Tuesday.

Council approves first reading of 2019 budget

Morinville residential property owners will see their taxes go up three per cent in 2019 if the 2019 budget passes.

Rotary Welcomes District Governor

Rotary Club of Morinville Executive Secretary Linda Kilian, Rotary International District 5370 District Governor for 2018-2019 Ingrid Neitsch and Morinville

Town holds annual Great Pumpkin Adventure

By Lucie Roy The Great Pumpkin Adventure was held Wednesday night at the MCCC. The foyer was filled with tables,

Letter: An open letter to the town on 642

I do not blame the town or town council for the mess on 100 St. However, I do feel that the town and town council should have some say in whether this mess is permitted to continue.

Morinville to advocate for extended producer responsibility on recycling

Morinville councillors are embracing efforts to have producers take more responsibility for the recycling of their products.