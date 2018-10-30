Fire Department will be busy Halloween night

If you see firetrucks in your neighbourhood Wednesday night, do not be alarmed. The Morinville Fire Department will be heading out this Halloween to greet trick or treaters in town.

Fire Chief Brad Boddez said his crews will be heading out into six quadrants starting at 6 p.m.

“We will have one truck in each section,” Chief Boddez said, noting the trucks will operate lights but without sirens.

Boddez said the Halloween tour of the town is a mixture of good will and keeping the community safe.

“As part of emergency services, the Fire Dept is always concerned about public safety,” Boddez said. “The children of our community are first and foremost.”

Halloween falls on the Fire Department’s normal training night, something Boddez sees as a good tie-in.

“This experience will provide further district familiarization for our members and continued involvement in our community and its people,” Boddez said. “Public relations are ever so important in our field, and it is good to interact with the community in non-emergency situations.”

