82 per cent of Greyhound’s routes covered by others as service ends

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

With Greyhound service in the province ending Oct. 31, the province says Alberta’s rural communities will still have options for rural bus service.

The government announced Wednesday that private carriers are covering 82 per cent of Greyhound’s existing routes through enhanced operations to serve rural and urban communities.

Alberta and the feds are investing $2 million per year for the next two years as an incentive to provide service to small and rural communities in the hopes of drawing proposals from private carriers to fill gaps.

“For Albertans in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, bus services have been a lifeline to work, school, vital health care, family and friends,” Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation. “That’s why our government will be working with companies to ensure that service continues across the province. We said we will not leave people stranded by the side of the road.”

Private sector carriers thathave announced plans to expand their services along some of the more populated routes include Red Arrow/E-Bus (Diversified Transportation), Northern Express Bus Line, Cold Shot, and Rider Express.

Six new pilot projects across the province have received funding through the Rural Transportation Pilot Program to provide more transportation options for people in rural Alberta.