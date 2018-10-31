Lloyd rises in House of Commons to speak in support of Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation

Above: Sturgeon River – Parkland MP Dane Lloyd – Morinville News File Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon River – Parkland MP Dane Lloyd rose in the House of Commons Oct. 31 to speak in support of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation’s efforts to construct Jessie’s House, a home for domestic abuse survivors, being built in Morinville.

“This past September the foundation broke ground on Jessie’s House a home that will support survivors in my riding and surrounding areas,” Lloyd said.

The foundation was started in 2012 by Jessica Martel’s mother Lynne Rosychuk as well as her friends and family.

November is recognized in Alberta as Family Violence Awareness Month.

Lloyd called on the federal government to support initiatives like Jessie’s House to end the cycle of violence and support survivors in our communities.

For more information on the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation visit www.jessicamartelmemorialfoundation.com.

