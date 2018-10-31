Sturgeon Sting off to a good start

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Midget AA Sting are off to a solid start six games into the 2018-2019 NAHL season.

The league has four divisions and a total of 23 teams. The Sting currently sit 4-2-1 seven games into the season, giving them a second place ranking in the BESA Hockey Division, one point away from first place.

“We got off to a bit of a slow start in the first four games going 1-2-1, but we have won the last three games,” Head Coach Greg Northcott told Morinville News. “I think we have gained some confidence and chemistry between some players. Hopefully, we can keep getting better as the season goes on.”

The Sting’s next game is at home Saturday at 3:15 p.m. when they take on the CAC Butchers & Packers.

