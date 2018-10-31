Town hosts budget open house

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy with files from Colin Smith

The Budget 2019 Open House & Public Consultation took place Tuesday night in Council Chambers.

Residents had the opportunity to listen to Administration Presentations from 1 to 4.

Public Presentations were scheduled from 4 to 5:30 but no individuals, organizations or businesses came forward.

The Open House was held from 7 to 9 pm with members of Council and staff available to answer any questions.

Approximately 30 were in attendance as of 8 p.m. to view the many display boards and provide input and suggestions.

Morinville residential property owners will see their taxes go up three per cent in 2019 if the operating budget given first reading by Town Council on October 23 is passed.

Meanwhile, taxes for the average non-residential property owner will go up 13.3 per cent as the Town adopts a non-residential split mill rate of 1:1.1, to climb over a five -year period to 1:1.5.

Views on the 2019 Budget can be expressed through the Town’s Citizen Budget Survey at http://morinville.citizenbudget.com from October 25 to November 7. Comments and questions can also be emailed to budget@morinville.ca. Budget-related documents can be found at https://www.morinville.ca/budget-2019.