Jets defeat undeafeted team on the road

Nov 1, 2018
by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets returned from Edmonton Wednesday night with two points and a big win after defeating the now 10-0-1 North Edmonton Red Wings 4-3 in overtime.

The Jets have had a rough start this season, according to Jets President Brent Melville. But it is understandable, given the Jets have a dozen rookies this season.

“We are in every game,” Melville said, noting it takes time to gel as a team.

This year’s team is well-disciplined. The Jets are low on their penalties with 197 minutes, the second lowest in the West Division next to the top-seated Red Wings.

The Jets have done well on the penalty kill, less so on powerplay opportunities. But despite seven losses, the games have been close with the Jets giving up an average of four goals a game while gaining an average of 3.18.

Wednesday night’s contest saw the Jets behind 2-1 and 3-2 before Dylan Mcfatridge tied it up early in the third. Tyler Sonnichsen got the fourth one for the Jets with 1:42 left in overtime. Colton Kucher between the pipes stopped 32 of the 35 shots sent his way.

“Big win last night – good for confidence going forward,” Melville said of the win. “Coaching staff is not worried. Just have to make playoffs and not peak too early.”

The Jets take to the ice next on Friday night at 8:30 for a home game against the Warriors. They also play Sunday afternoon on the road against the Bruins.

