Poppy tree returns to Town Hall to remember the fallen

Nov 1, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 0
by Lucie Roy

For the last few years, Lauri Allen has taken the time to knit poppies in Remembrance of fallen Canadian soldiers.

On Thursday morning Lauri Allen and Mayor Barry Turner placed the hand-knitted poppies on the tree with the names of the fallen soldiers who served in Afghanistan.

The tree is located at the town office and everyone is welcome to the poppies.

The monies donated towards the poppies goes to the Morinville Legion Poppy Fund.

This year she has made more than 250 poppies and also made some wreaths on request which comprise more than 70 poppies.

Allen said she also has requests from New Zealand, Australia, and the United States.

